New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,100 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $168.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day moving average of $179.92.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

