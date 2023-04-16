New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,700 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% during the third quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.