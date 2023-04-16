New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,800 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $190.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.43.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

