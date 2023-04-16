New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,900 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,430,000 after acquiring an additional 518,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PGR opened at $135.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.35 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.