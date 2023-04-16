New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,077,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 179,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA opened at $290.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.16 and its 200-day moving average is $293.73. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

