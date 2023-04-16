New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,600 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $97.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.58. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.
In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
