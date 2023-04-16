New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,600 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $97.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.58. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.