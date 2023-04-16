New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,700 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,482,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $153,953,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 190.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,713,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,054 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $63,435,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

