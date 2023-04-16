New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,500 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,110 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $120,382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Schlumberger by 199.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,583 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Schlumberger by 178.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,545,000 after buying an additional 2,058,147 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $52.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

