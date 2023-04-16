New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $381.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $392.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.50.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

About Synopsys



Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

