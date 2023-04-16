New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,200 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $6,444,990. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $62.63 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

