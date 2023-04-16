New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,300 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $130.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.47 and a 200 day moving average of $119.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

