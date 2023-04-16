New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 900 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $255.50 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $272.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

