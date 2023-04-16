New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 900 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in KLA by 82.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,279,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in KLA by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,553,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 52.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,239,000 after buying an additional 221,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.42.

KLA Trading Up 0.2 %

KLA stock opened at $375.04 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

