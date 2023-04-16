New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after buying an additional 289,510 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,612,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,115,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.46.

Shares of EL stock opened at $254.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.00 and its 200 day moving average is $238.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $285.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

