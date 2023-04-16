NextDecade Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,310 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 368% compared to the average volume of 708 call options.

NextDecade Trading Up 9.1 %

NEXT opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

About NextDecade

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextDecade by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextDecade by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextDecade by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in NextDecade by 39.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NextDecade by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.