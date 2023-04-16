Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, April 17th.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. On average, analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIC opened at $61.26 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $899.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $18,931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $7,746,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,698,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,565,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,496,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

