Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) & Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Financial Survey

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) and Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Chorus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chorus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $108.29 billion 0.99 $10.51 billion $2.88 10.33 Chorus $658.50 million 3.56 $32.67 million N/A N/A

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Chorus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Chorus.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Chorus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Telegraph and Telephone N/A N/A N/A Chorus N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chorus pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chorus has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others. The Regional Communications division offers domestic intra-prefectural communication services such as fixed voice-related, Internet protocol (IP), and packet communications services; and sells telecommunications equipment. The Long Distance and International Communications division deals with the domestic intra-prefectural and international communications, and system integration services. The Mobile Communications division provides the mobile voice-related, IP, and packet communications services. The Data Communications division covers the system integration and network system services. The Other division engages in the real estate, finance, engineering, system integration and data processing services, and development of technologies and shared operations. The company was founded on August 1, 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Chorus

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers. The company was founded in March 2008 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

