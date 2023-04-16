Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Lifted by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $207.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.25 and its 200-day moving average is $231.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $276.65.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

