Nutrien (TSE:NTR) PT Lowered to C$100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NTR. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a sell rating and a C$65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.14.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$97.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$91.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$147.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$102.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.22. The company has a market cap of C$48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.56 by C($0.82). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.22 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 12.8223776 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

