ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294,387 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of ON Semiconductor worth $17,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $77.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

