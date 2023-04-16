Oppenheimer Comments on CME Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.08.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $190.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.33. CME Group has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $238.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 28,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in CME Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 105,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 948,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,595,000 after buying an additional 59,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

