OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Up 2.8 %

OptimumBank stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

