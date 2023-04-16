O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $892.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $838.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $816.97. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $896.17.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.