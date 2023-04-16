Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.89. Organovo has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Institutional Trading of Organovo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Organovo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.25% of Organovo worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

