Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives $92.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.33.

ORA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.50. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

