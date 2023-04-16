Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 6,397 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.81.

MPC opened at $130.78 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

