P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, April 17th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $237.62 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 9.58%. On average, analysts expect P.A.M. Transportation Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.31. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 238.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 213.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 104.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 254,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

