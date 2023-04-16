Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.16.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $199.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.60. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,719.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,580 shares of company stock worth $33,641,330. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

