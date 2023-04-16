Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives $222.16 Average Target Price from Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $33,641,330. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $199.44 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.60. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,719.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

