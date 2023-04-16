Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Lowered to C$37.50

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.19.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$33.11 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$22.16 and a 12 month high of C$40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

