Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $414.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $451.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

