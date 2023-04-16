Peoples Bank OH Sells 161 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 66,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $292.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.04 and its 200 day moving average is $304.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $295.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

