Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $292.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

