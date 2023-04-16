Peter Dicks Purchases 100,000 Shares of Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Stock

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI – Get Rating) insider Peter Dicks acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £57,000 ($70,588.24).
Miton UK MicroCap Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
LON MINI opened at GBX 59 ($0.73) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.19. Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 90.90 ($1.13). The company has a market capitalization of £55.84 million and a P/E ratio of -173.53.
About Miton UK MicroCap Trust
