Peter Dicks Purchases 100,000 Shares of Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Stock

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI – Get Rating) insider Peter Dicks acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £57,000 ($70,588.24).

Miton UK MicroCap Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

LON MINI opened at GBX 59 ($0.73) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.19. Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 90.90 ($1.13). The company has a market capitalization of £55.84 million and a P/E ratio of -173.53.

Get Miton UK MicroCap Trust alerts:

About Miton UK MicroCap Trust

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Miton UK MicroCap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miton UK MicroCap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.