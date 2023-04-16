Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

