Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $41.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

