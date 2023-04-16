Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $109.57. The company has a market cap of $147.66 billion, a PE ratio of 104.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

