Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Polar Power by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Polar Power in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

