Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Polar Power stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POLA. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

