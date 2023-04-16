Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLAGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Polar Power stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POLA. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.