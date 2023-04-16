PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BNP Paribas lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.74.

NYSE:PPG opened at $138.42 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $141.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average of $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

