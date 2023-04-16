PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $29,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $138.42 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $141.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.74.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

