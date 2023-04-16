PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 17th. Analysts expect PrairieSky Royalty to post earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$22.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The company has a market cap of C$5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.43. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$15.08 and a 52 week high of C$23.55.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.42.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

