PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$22.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.43. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$15.08 and a 12-month high of C$23.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSK shares. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.42.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

