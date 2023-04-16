Prologis (PLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Prologis has set its FY23 guidance at $5.00-5.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $5.00-$5.10 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $119.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 273,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,981,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,103,000 after purchasing an additional 512,840 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

