Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 20.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

About Provident Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.