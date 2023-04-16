Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 20.16%.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
