Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ PROV opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

