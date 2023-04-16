Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $36.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 124.05, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

