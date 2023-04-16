Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issued By KeyCorp

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.08. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $13.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.79 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PDCE. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDCE opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.05. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $468,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,533,000.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $468,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,533,000.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Natixis bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.