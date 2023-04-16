Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.87.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EOG opened at $121.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 103,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,895 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.