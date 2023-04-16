Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Increased by Analyst

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InMode in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now expects that the healthcare company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for InMode’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for InMode’s FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 38.15%.

InMode Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INMD. UBS Group began coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 2.07. InMode has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 9,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

